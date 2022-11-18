Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line: Snoop Doggie Doggs

Snoop Dogg is expanding his business ventures into pet accessories.
Snoop Dogg is expanding his business ventures into pet accessories.(Snoop Doggie Doggs)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Snoop Dogg is launching a new pet accessory line called Snoop Doggie Doggs.

The entertainer and entrepreneur said he is partnering with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc. for his latest business venture.

The pet accessories will reportedly pull inspiration from Snoop’s lifestyle and encourage pet owners to spoil their pets to live like royalty.

“If my dogs ain’t fresh I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of tha Dogg himself,” Snoop Dogg shared.

The pet apparel line will include plush toys, bowls, leashes and more for dogs and cats.

According to a news release, Snoop Doggie Doggs caters to every pet personality with elevated and unique pieces that are designed to stand out.

Sizes for the apparel range from XS to XL as well as “big dog size.” The items cost between $14.99 to $99.99 and are available on the Snoop Doggie Doggs website and on Amazon.

“We are excited to share that Snoop Doggie Doggs is now available in Amazon’s store,” said Wendy Franks, director of Amazon Pets. “Pet lovers will enjoy shopping this playful collection ahead of the holidays.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Jarocki
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
The suspect was taken into custody and is being referred for charges of substantial battery,...
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
Jonathon Jarocki
Regis AD, teacher charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
Blastomycosis is caused by breathing spores from a fungus that grows in damp soils,...
UW Health warns hunters of respiratory virus
According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s...
1 person dead after crash in Clark County

Latest News

Caleb Anderson
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
At-home Covid test
DHS announces opportunity to order COVID-19 self-tests
Despite living in liberated areas, some Ukrainians are still enduring the constant strikes of...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts
FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes