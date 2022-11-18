Wisconsin DATCP confirms deer tested positive for CWD

(WEAU)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection confirms that a Lincoln County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, IA.

The positive result came from a 5-year-old white-tailed buck. The farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while DATCP and USDA veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain. CWD has an average period of 18-24 months between infection and when noticeable signs take effect. During that time, the animals look and act normal, but the U.S. Geological Survey says that the most obvious sign of the disease is progressive weight loss followed by numerous behavioral changes.

Testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, record keeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

To learn more about CWD visit here, and information about DATCP’s farm-raised deer program can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Jarocki
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
The suspect was taken into custody and is being referred for charges of substantial battery,...
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
Jonathon Jarocki
Regis AD, teacher charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
Blastomycosis is caused by breathing spores from a fungus that grows in damp soils,...
UW Health warns hunters of respiratory virus
According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s...
1 person dead after crash in Clark County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/18/22)
The decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court was filed on Wednesday.
Wisconsin Supreme Court denies petition for review by Colten Treu’s lawyer
DNR Secretary Preston Cole
Head of Wisconsin DNR Preston Cole retiring
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Flags to fly at half-staff on Waukesha Christmas Parade attack anniversary