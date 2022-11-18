Wisconsin DATCP confirms deer tested positive for CWD

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection confirms that a Lincoln County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, IA.

The positive result came from a 5-year-old white-tailed buck. The farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while DATCP and USDA veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain. CWD has an average period of 18-24 months between infection and when noticeable signs take effect. During that time, the animals look and act normal, but the U.S. Geological Survey says that the most obvious sign of the disease is progressive weight loss followed by numerous behavioral changes.

Testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, record keeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

To learn more about CWD visit here, and information about DATCP’s farm-raised deer program can be found here.

