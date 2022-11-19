BBB Serving Wisconsin opens applications for Students of Integrity Scholarship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin is accepting applications for the Students of Integrity Scholarship.

Wisconsin high school seniors are now able to apply for the scholarship that hopes to provide the opportunity for young leaders to continue their education.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be a high school senior, a Wisconsin state resident and plan to attend a Wisconsin-based accredited Higher Education Institution (either two or four year) in the fall of 2023.

The BBB said with the help of the scholarships, it hopes to develop future business leaders who will promote ethics in the Wisconsin marketplace.

“The BBB Students of Integrity Scholarship program is one of the most cherished programs BBB provides to our local community. Supporting these outstanding students and assisting them with their bright futures is one of the most rewarding aspects of the work we do at BBB every day,” Julie Albrecht, Executive Director of the BBB of Wisconsin Foundation, said.

The BBB said the most important part of the application is the student’s personal essay. Students are asked to describe a unique situation where their moral convictions and personal ethics were challenged and how they made the decision despite possible consequences.

The application also requires students to submit two letters of recommendation from an advisor or community member. Community involvement, volunteer activities, awards and honors are also considered by the panel of judges.

BBB Serving Wisconsin has provided more than $255,000 in scholarships to high school students since 2010. These scholarships are provided by the support of ethical Wisconsin businesses and personal donors, according to the BBB.

Two of the scholarships will be designated for high school seniors in the Milwaukee Public School District, and two scholarships will be awarded to students planning to attend two-year or technical schools.

Completed applications are due on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 by 4 p.m. CT. You can apply for the BBB Students of Integrity Scholarship here.

For more information on the scholarship, please visit the BBB website.

