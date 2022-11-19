Businesses in downtown Chippewa Falls participate in Deer Widow Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The start of gun deer season comes with an event for those not heading out to the woods.

Businesses in downtown Chippewa Falls took part in Deer Widow Saturday.

It’s an even named after spouses of hunters that went on the hunt for deer during the 9 day season.

Deer Widow Saturday is a way to encourage everyone to do some Christmas shopping.

Becky Gudis, owner of the Eevy Ivy Over Flowers, Gifts and Framing, said she is grateful for all the shoppers this day brings out to her store.

“Well this is my first year in downtown and it’s been super fun. It’s been busy all day, and people have just been having a great time coming down. And the Chippewa Falls downtown is so fun and there is so many cool things to see and shop down here. It’s wonderful,” said Gudis. “These Saturdays are really important for small businesses because of the amount of traffic we get in, it makes up what we make in a month. So, it’s a huge deal for us to keep our businesses running and thriving.”

In total, 18 shops in downtown Chippewa Falls took part in the Deer Widow Saturday event.

