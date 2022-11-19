McDonell Central Catholic High School holds 37th annual Fall Craft Country Expo

People checking out what the vendors had to offer at the 37th Annual Fall Craft Country Expo at McDonell Central Catholic High School(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - McDonell Central Catholic High School held its 37th annual Fall Craft Country Expo Saturday.

It showcased gifts and homemade goods from 80 artists.

Proceeds from ticket sales and concessions at the expo goes towards the school’s music and fine arts programs.

Jenny Schafer, who chairs the planning committee for the expo, says the event has something for everyone.

“If you come here and can’t find anything that you like, then you’re not looking hard enough. Because there’s just a wide variety of things. Any where from crafts, to goat soaps, to candles, to headbands, to just about anything you can find in here,” said Schafer.

She also adds that the vendors keep their sales, but the crowds at the expos should bring in enough money for the programs.

“They were lined up the door waiting for us to open. Last year we had almost 2,500 shoppers come through and I think we’re on pace for that again this year.”

Last year, the craft expo brought in about $12,000 for the school’s music and fine arts programs.

The Fall Craft Country Expo is usually held the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

