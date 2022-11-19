Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Friday.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022, around 4:16 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Highway) 93.

The media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says this crash was a head on crash that forced the Sheriff’s Office to shut down both north and southbound lanes of Highway 93 at Spruce Road and Lowes Creek Road. One person needed to be removed from a vehicle and was taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.” People from the other vehicles involved were also taken to local hospitals with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Highway 93 was completely closed for around an hour and a half, according to the media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office.

