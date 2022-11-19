Santa Paws fundraiser benefits pets at ECCHA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Santa Paws fundraiser benefiting the Eau Claire County Humane Association is back again this year. A kick-off event took place Friday night at The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire.

The 2,500 ornaments are handmade by volunteers and officially go on sale on Black Friday. They will be available for purchase at area businesses and online. Click HERE to order a Santa Paws ornament. Prices for the paw shaped ornaments range from $5 to $100. The paws feature pictures of pets adopted from ECCHA during the last year.

“It’s so fun. I mean, everybody just gets into the giving spirit. Community members and businesses alike. We have almost. Well, we have over 40 businesses participating this year, which is absolutely huge for us. We would not be able to do this and raise as much money as we do without the support of all of them,” said ECCHA’s Marketing and Development Director Addie Erdmann.

All the money raised goes to support the animals in ECCHA’s care. This fundraiser typically brings in around $20,000 for the shelter.

