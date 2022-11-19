SportScene 13 for Friday, November 18th

By JD Danielson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brody Fox has a record-breaking night in UW-Stout’s men’s basketball game against Greenville.

In women’s college basketball, UW-Eau Claire faces Denison while UW-Stout battles Luther.

Plus, in men’s college hockey, UW-Eau Claire opens their WIAC season against Northland, while UW-Stout takes on UW-Stevens Point.

Also, in girls prep basketball, Immanuel faces off with Cadott.

Finally, it’s day two of the WIAA State Football title games. In division three, West Salem plays Monroe. In division two, West De Pere wars with Kettle Moraine. Lastly, division one sees a battle of the ages between Mukwonago and Kimberly.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon Jarocki
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
The suspect was taken into custody and is being referred for charges of substantial battery,...
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
Jonathon Jarocki
Regis AD, teacher charged with repeated sexual assault of a child
According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022,...
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Blastomycosis is caused by breathing spores from a fungus that grows in damp soils,...
UW Health warns hunters of respiratory virus

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
Deer hunting
Things to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Gun Deer Hunt
Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 17th (Part Two)
Eau Claire Regis wins the D& state title
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 17th (Part 1)