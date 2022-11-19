SportScene 13 for Friday, November 18th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brody Fox has a record-breaking night in UW-Stout’s men’s basketball game against Greenville.

In women’s college basketball, UW-Eau Claire faces Denison while UW-Stout battles Luther.

Plus, in men’s college hockey, UW-Eau Claire opens their WIAC season against Northland, while UW-Stout takes on UW-Stevens Point.

Also, in girls prep basketball, Immanuel faces off with Cadott.

Finally, it’s day two of the WIAA State Football title games. In division three, West Salem plays Monroe. In division two, West De Pere wars with Kettle Moraine. Lastly, division one sees a battle of the ages between Mukwonago and Kimberly.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.