SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 19th

By JD Danielson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-La Crosse football team opens their playoff run against Wartburg.

In division three collegiate men’s basketball action, UW-Eau Claire hosts Northwestern while UW-Stout faces Milikin.

Also, the Blugolds women’s basketball team dukes it out with the number one-ranked Hope College.

Finally, in division three men’s college hockey, both the UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s teams face UW-River Falls, while UW-Stout takes on UW-Superior.

