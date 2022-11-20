Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday

A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday evening in Blair.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening.

According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.

The State Patrol said that they stopped Buder’s vehicle for an equipment violation, and during the stop, a trooper saw signs of impairment. After field sobriety testing, Buder was taken into custody, and taken to a hospital for a blood draw before being taken to Trempealeau County Jail.

The 11-month-old child who was in the vehicle at the time of the arrest was released into the care of an adult family member, according to the release.

