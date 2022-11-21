2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities...
Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown, according to authorities. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two men who were arrested at New York’s Penn Station after antisemitic threats were posted on social media represented a real danger.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the threats were not “idle.”

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown.

Both face weapons charges. Brown was also charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police say Brown tweeted that he was going to ask a priest if he should “become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the two men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
DNR: 11-year-old dies in Green Lake County hunting incident Sunday
A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday evening in Blair.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022,...
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Police lights generic.
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student

Latest News

Tim Weah of the United States scores during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the...
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
Alice in Dairyland
Shoppers urged to look for ‘Something Special from Wisconsin’ seal while holiday shopping
Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Pardon this turkey: Holiday season kicks off in DC
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene