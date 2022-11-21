Chippewa Valley Museum holiday happenings

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum is offering events to help celebrate the holidays.

Now in its 5th year, the Chippewa Valley Museum’s annual Gingerbread Contest and Display celebrates the holidays and Eau Claire history. Fans will be able vote to for their favorites entries when the virtual and in-person displays open December 3rd, There will also be a special fan-favorite prize awarded to the top-voted entry featuring an Eau Claire structure from either “Then” or “Now.” You can register through November 23.

On November 26, December 3 and 10, the Triple C Series, a cookies, crafting, & caroling series will run in the afternoons at the museum.

Chippewa Valley Museum

