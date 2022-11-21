DNR: 11-year-old dies in Green Lake County hunting incident Sunday

GREEN LAKE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - An 11-year-old boy died after being shot in the chest Sunday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.

In a statement, the DNR said it responded to the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County alongside the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the shooter tried to unload his gun while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The gun discharged and struck the victim, officials said.

The shooter was a 41-year-old man. The shooter and the victim belonged to the same hunting party, according to the DNR.

The victim was taken by Med Flight to a hospital, where he died.

“The Wisconsin DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by this loss of life,” the statement read.

The statement did not include the names of the victim and the shooter.

Sunday was the second day of gun deer season in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.



Details: https://t.co/I4xwZl5JOk — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) November 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.