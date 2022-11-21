Gas prices down in most areas of the state

(Gray)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Those traveling for Thanksgiving this week will notice a little relief at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas as of Monday was $3.36. That’s down from $3.67 a month ago. However, the price is up from one year ago. During Thanksgiving week in 2021 drivers paid roughly $3.12.

The lowest prices in the state are currently in Wisconsin’s larger metropolitan areas. Drivers will pay less in Kenosha, Rock, Waukesha, and La Crosse counties. The prices in those areas is $3-$3.20. Prices are currently highest in most of Wisconsin’s northern counties. Drivers in those areas can expect to pay $3.50 to $3.60.

AAA reported last week Wisconsin saw the most significant decrease nationally in gas prices at 24 cents.

Track the gas prices where you live or where you’re traveling to on our gas prices page.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
DNR: 11-year-old dies in Green Lake County hunting incident Sunday
A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday evening in Blair.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022,...
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Hunters embrace winter weather conditions on day one of gun deer season

Latest News

A Vernon County man was injured in a crash on Friday, November 18, 2022 when he hit a tree near...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into tree in Vernon County
Skywarn 13 Weather - 11/21/2022
AG Chat with Kristin Smith - 11/21/2022
AG Chat with Kristin Smith - 11/21/2022
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/20/22)