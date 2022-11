EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - GEEKcon is back at UW-Eau Claire. The event is Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Davies Center. It features the talents, hobbies, and passions of featured guests.

There will be a vendor hall, musical performances, LEGO, cosplay, panels and workshops and more.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.