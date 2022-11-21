Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff on the anniversary of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday marks one year since the Waukesha parade tragedy.

On Nov. 21, 2021 Darrell Brooks drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Jackson Sparks, 8, were killed as result of their injuries.

A jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement recognizing the solemn anniversary of the Waukesha parade tragedy.

“One year ago today, Wisconsinites who joined together to celebrate at the Waukesha Christmas Parade were senselessly attacked. Today, we remember those lost and their families and friends who are grieving.

“In the days and months since, the entire world has witnessed the strength and resiliency of the people of Waukesha, who have come together to mourn and to rebuild. Thank you to the law enforcement officers, other first responders, and members of the community who put the safety of others first and responded to this tragedy with true heroism.”

Last week, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. He will spend life in prison without the chance of parole.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.