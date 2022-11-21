Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff on the anniversary of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy

A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov....
A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. She had a daughter who marched in the parade and witnessed the incident. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade killing five people and injuring several more. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday marks one year since the Waukesha parade tragedy.

On Nov. 21, 2021 Darrell Brooks drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Jackson Sparks, 8, were killed as result of their injuries.

A jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
A jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement recognizing the solemn anniversary of the Waukesha parade tragedy.

“One year ago today, Wisconsinites who joined together to celebrate at the Waukesha Christmas Parade were senselessly attacked. Today, we remember those lost and their families and friends who are grieving.

“In the days and months since, the entire world has witnessed the strength and resiliency of the people of Waukesha, who have come together to mourn and to rebuild. Thank you to the law enforcement officers, other first responders, and members of the community who put the safety of others first and responded to this tragedy with true heroism.”

Last week, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. He will spend life in prison without the chance of parole.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
DNR: 11-year-old dies in Green Lake County hunting incident Sunday
A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday evening in Blair.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022,...
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Hunters embrace winter weather conditions on day one of gun deer season

Latest News

The fire blocked one lane of I-94 near Eau Claire for over 3 and a half hours Monday morning.
No one hurt after semi trailer catches on fire on I-94 near Eau Claire Monday
Thanksgiving Travel
Thanksgiving holiday travelers asked to plan ahead, eliminate distractions
Police lights generic.
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student
Gas prices down in most areas of the state