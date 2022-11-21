Man arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into tree in Vernon County

The 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
A Vernon County man was injured in a crash on Friday, November 18, 2022 when he hit a tree near...
A Vernon County man was injured in a crash on Friday, November 18, 2022 when he hit a tree near Ontario, Wis.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of OWI after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Vernon County early Friday morning.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Trey Kaiser of Ontario was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in the Village of Ontario at 12:45 a.m. Friday.

According to a release, Kaiser was driving east along East South Street when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve and went off of the road, hitting a tree. The tree then fell on top of the vehicle and blocked one lane of Highway 33. Kaiser, who was wearing his seatbelt, was hurt in the crash and taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office cited Kaiser for OWI-1st offense, possession of open intoxicants as the driver of a vehicle, and failure to keep vehicle under control.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash scene by the Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service and Dinger’s Towing and Recovery.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
DNR: 11-year-old dies in Green Lake County hunting incident Sunday
A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday evening in Blair.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022,...
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Hunters embrace winter weather conditions on day one of gun deer season

Latest News

Skywarn 13 Weather - 11/21/2022
AG Chat with Kristin Smith - 11/21/2022
AG Chat with Kristin Smith - 11/21/2022
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/20/22)
History Plaques Installed At Phoenix Park
History Plaques Installed At Phoenix Park (11/20/22)