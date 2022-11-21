Man arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into tree in Vernon County

ONTARIO, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of OWI after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Vernon County early Friday morning.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Trey Kaiser of Ontario was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in the Village of Ontario at 12:45 a.m. Friday.

According to a release, Kaiser was driving east along East South Street when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve and went off of the road, hitting a tree. The tree then fell on top of the vehicle and blocked one lane of Highway 33. Kaiser, who was wearing his seatbelt, was hurt in the crash and taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office cited Kaiser for OWI-1st offense, possession of open intoxicants as the driver of a vehicle, and failure to keep vehicle under control.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash scene by the Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service and Dinger’s Towing and Recovery.

