Mayo Clinic: Seasonal illness cases continue to rise

Doctors with Mayo Clinic say three things are leading to the higher case numbers.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the holiday season upon us, staying healthy is at the top of many people’s minds.

Mayo Clinic is warning respiratory viruses are circulating across Wis. They say cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV have continued to increase over the last few weeks.

Doctors with Mayo Clinic say three things are leading to the higher case numbers. People are more susceptible to disease in cold weather, people are gathering indoors more often due to the cold weather, and there are fewer people using masks while in crowded environments.

“You can remember last year because everyone had masks on all the time and the number of flu cases was unusually low last year. But this year, since we have relaxed those settings in the normal public areas, we are seeing an increase in flu cases,” Dr. Raj Palraj, Infectious Disease Physician with Mayo Clinic, said.

Mayo Clinic says most patients with these respiratory illnesses typically get better within five days of being sick. Those who are very young, old, or are immunocompromised should seek additional assistance.

