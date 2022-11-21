McDonald’s Courtesy Corporation Restaurants to thank emergency service personnel with a free meal

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Courtesy Corporation-McDonald’s is taking a day to show thanks to active Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters on Nov. 22.

According to a media release from Courtesy Corporation, on Nov. 22 to show their appreciation, Courtesy Corporation restaurants will provide a free Combo Meal all day long to active Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters. The media release from Courtesy Corporation says emergency service personnel only need to present a badge, ID, or uniform when ordering to receive a free meal. All 64 Courtesy Corporation restaurants in Western Wis., Southeastern Minn., Decorah, Mason City and Clear Lake and Decorah, IA, are set to participate.

“Our McFamily wants to express sincere gratitude to those who risk their lives to ensure our safety. They continually put forth an effort to make a positive influence in the community, in our restaurants, and with our customers. For that, we are thankful,” Rick Lommen, Courtesy Corporation President and McDonald’s Owner/Operator, said.

Participating Wis. restaurants are located in; Baldwin, Barron, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Durand, Eau Claire, Hayward, Holmen, La Crosse, Ladysmith, Lake Hallie, Mauston, Menomonie, New Richmond, Onalaska, Osseo, Prairie du Chien, Rice Lake, River Falls, Roberts, St. Croix Falls, Sparta, Spooner, Tomah, Turtle Lake, Viroqua, and Zumbrota.

