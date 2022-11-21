No one hurt after semi trailer catches on fire on I-94 near Eau Claire Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a semi trailer caught on fire on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire Monday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that the right lane of I-94 westbound just south of the exit to Highway 12/County Highway EE on Eau Claire’s west side was closed for over three and a half hours Monday.

In a Facebook post, Eau Claire Professional Firefighters said no one was hurt and the fire was put out quickly.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that the fire caused the lane blockage from 6:30 a.m. until 10:08 a.m. Monday morning.

Eau Claire Firefighters (Eau Claire Firefighters)

A semi trailer caught on fire on I-94 near Eau Claire, Wis. on Nov. 21, 2022. (Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

