Police searching for man accused of dismembering infant daughter

Naugatuck are searching for a man wanted in connection with the homicide of a 1-year-old child. (Source: WFSB)
By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Officers with the Naugatuck Police Department are searching for a man accused of killing his daughter who was just shy of turning 1.

Police said Monday the girl died of neck compressions and stab wounds, according to WFSB. Officials said the young child had been dismembered as well.

Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection to the death of the 11-month-old and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Officials said Francisquini has prior arrests and was out on bond for a combination of five pending cases.

Authorities said they found a GPS monitor they claimed was removed before 911 was called at the time of the stabbing.

“Francisquini as well as the child’s biological mother were involved in a dispute in Waterbury,” police said during news conference Monday. “It was during that incident that the GPS monitor was removed.”

According to authorities, Francisquini ran away from the scene and ditched his car. Officers searched for him throughout the weekend and the FBI was called to assist.

Police have obtained a warrant to arrest and charge Francisquini with murder. They have not yet identified a motive for the killing.

Officers said Monday this case is one of the most trying they’ve ever investigated.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
DNR: 11-year-old dies in Green Lake County hunting incident Sunday
A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday evening in Blair.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022,...
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Police lights generic.
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student

Latest News

Tim Weah of the United States scores during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the...
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
Alice in Dairyland
Shoppers urged to look for ‘Something Special from Wisconsin’ seal while holiday shopping
Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Pardon this turkey: Holiday season kicks off in DC
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene