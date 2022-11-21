Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
DNR: 11-year-old dies in Green Lake County hunting incident Sunday
A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday evening in Blair.
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022,...
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Hunters embrace winter weather conditions on day one of gun deer season

Latest News

Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident