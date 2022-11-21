Shoppers urged to look for ‘Something Special from Wisconsin’ seal while holiday shopping

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holiday season just around the corner, many consumers are in search of gifts and ingredients to make their holidays special.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection encourages people to keep an eye out for the Something Special from Wisconsin™ logo.

The red and yellow SSfW logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. Products displaying the logo have at least half of the item’s ingredients, production, or processing attributed to Wisconsin. With nearly 450 companies participating in the SSfW program, the logo can be found on everything from meats and cheeses to sweet syrups, candies, soaps, candles, lotions, art, beverages, and more.

“Buying local from the Something Special from Wisconsin program is a great way to support local producers, processors, small businesses, and our state’s economy,” said Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland. “With these locally produced items, it’s easy to make magical moments this holiday season.”

Member businesses participating in the campaign include: Ambrosia Flame Candles, Author Corey Geiger, BannJoe Farms, Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, Carr Valley Cheese Company, Christine’s Kitchens, Confections for Any Occasion, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, CTL Foods, Cultivate Taste Tea Salon, Dalla Terra Pasta, Emmanuel’s Mix, Franciscan Peacemakers, Glen Innish Farm, Gold Coast Candy, Honey Down Farm, Jewell Hollow Woodcraft, Konopie Natural Wellness, LuAnn’s Homemade Butters, Maple Valley Cooperative, Marieke Gouda, Miller Organics/Queen B, Northleaf Winery, Oak Creek Hemp Company, Olympia Granola, Pine River Cheese Spread, Scholze Family Meats, Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, Small Legacies, Spark Spices, Sweet P’s Pantry, Vital Essentials, When I Listened to a Farmer, Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, and Wollersheim Winery.

Click here for more information.

