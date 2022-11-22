Eau Claire City Council approves multiple agenda items

Eau Claire City Council
Eau Claire City Council(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a public hearing Monday night, the Eau Claire City Council met Tuesday afternoon to vote on the city of Eau Claire’s next budget.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget. Also approved by the Eau Claire City Council during Tuesday’s meeting, the five-year capital improvement plan for 2023 through 2027.

This includes upgrades to Hobbs Ice Arena and Fairfax Pool. Council members also approved a proposed expansion at Seven Mile Creek Landfill, and the final plat for the Eau Claire Heights Subdivision, which is the new Country Jam grounds.

