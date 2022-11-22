Eau Claire City Council holds public hearing on next year’s budget

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire’s budget for 2023 is expected to be approved during a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

On Monday night, Nov. 21, 2022, the Eau Claire City Council held a public hearing on next year’s budget. There were no community members that spoke on the topic during the public hearing on Monday night.

In addition to the expected budget approval Tuesday during the meeting, the City Council is also set to have a first reading for the rezoning to possbile build apartments at the former Shopko Plaza, located off Clairemont Avenue.

