“Fiddler on the Roof” at the Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The newest Broadway production is ready to take the stage at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

100 crew members for “Fiddler on the Roof” began unloading and setting up three semis of equipment Tuesday morning. Work on the set has been going on all day, wrapping up around 5:00 p.m. The first show in the RCU Theater is Tuesday night and is sold out.

Those with the Pablo Center say this is one of the largest shows put on.

“It’s a very big deal to have Broadway in Eau Claire. When we announced Fiddler on the Roof, the ticket sales it was very busy when we announced it so definitely one of the bigger names. I’ve always heard about Fiddler on the Roof but I’ve never seen it, so I’m excited to see it,” Monica Frederick, Director of Development, said.

Fiddler on the Roof has one more performance at the Pablo Center Wednesday night scheduled for 7:30 p.m. There are still tickets available. Additional information is available on Pablo Center’s website, HERE.

