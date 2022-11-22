Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits.

State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.

“It’s very important that you make sure you read up on those regulations, look at that property map to know where it’s legal to hunt and where not to hunt and the regulations and the hunting dates as well,” said Rib Mountain State Park Manager, Bayli Christorf.

When it comes to state parks, there is one rule you have to follow.

“You have to be at least 100 yards away from any designated use areas,” Christorf said.

Gabe Buechel is an avid hiker and skier in the rib mountain area. He says he doesn’t worry about dangers from stray bullets or arrows.

“Generally, Wisconsin hunters are pretty good at following the regulations,” Buechel said.

The DNR and Parks Service do their best to educate not only the hunters, but also people enjoying winter sports.

“We do post signs notifying non-hunters, just anybody who might be using the park, at most of our main trail heads,” Christorf said.

Many of the signs have QR codes you can scan for maps and rules, or you can find brochures at the visitor’s station. Christorf says stay smart and stay on designated trails.

“Just to make sure that you’re being safe and you’re visible, so not only wearing high-viz clothing, but making sure your dog is on a leash,” Christorf said.

If you notice someone isn’t following the rules you can contact the DNR’s customer service line at 1-888-936-7463, or the parks’ tip line at 1-800-847-9367 and someone will be dispatched to ensure everyone’s safety.

