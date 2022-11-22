Mayo Clinic: Antibiotics don’t fight respiratory infections

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While antibiotics can be great for curing some types of infections, they aren’t meant to cure all infections.

When used correctly, they are effective, but decades of inappropriate use have led to an alarming increase in resistant microorganisms. Health experts at Mayo Clinic Health System say antibiotics won’t help in fighting respiratory infections like RSV, Flu, and COVID-19.

Instead, taking antibiotics when they aren’t needed could cause unintended consequences.

“Antimicrobial resistance is when our antibiotics are no longer effective in treating some bacteria. We see this happen with antibiotic overuse or antibiotics that are taken for too long. And when we no longer have antibiotics to effectively treat bacteria, we have that really limits our treatment capabilities,” Sara Ausman, Clinical Pharmacist Lead, said.

Ausman says supportive care helps the most when treating respiratory infections which includes rest, water, and ibuprofen.

