MnDOT gives behind-the-scenes look at operations

MnDOT plow demonstration
MnDOT plow demonstration(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – MnDOT gave members of the media a behind-the-scenes look at operations Monday in Rochester.

Plow operators work with a sophisticated computer system. It tells them what road conditions are like so they know how much salt or brine to apply. Plow operators are trained on how to make salt brine, and how to load and manage the salt supply, which they get from a barge in June.

The team of operators said they are a closely knit group, and safety is the number one priority. They said they also hope motorists will remember safety when sharing the road with plows.

“I always wanted to look here since I was a little kid,” MnDOT Maintenance Supervisor Jake Siemers said. “Watching the orange plows going up and down the road. I love working here. The people are great, and the work is great. Just give us space, we’re just trying to make the roads safe for everyone to get home. don’t crowd the plow, stay back, stay alive so we can get you guys home.”

For Southeast Minnesota District 6, there are 102 snowplows.

