NAUGHTY OR NICE: Escape room fundraiser tasks teams with finding Santa’s list

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum and Tactical Escape 101 are teaming up again to create a holiday-themed fundraiser.

Just in time for the holidays, the two groups created “The List” escape room held at the historic Schlegelmilch house in Eau Claire.

The Christmas-themed event takes teams of 2 to 12 people into Santa’s Workshop with the goal of finding Santa’s naughty or nice list to make their names are on the right one.

Teams have 1 hour to complete the challenge.

A portion of the proceeds goes back to the Chippewa Valley Museum to help with funding its programs.

The holiday escape room runs from November 25th through January 1st.

Reservations can be made online or by phone. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.