Preliminary numbers for gun deer opener

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announces the preliminary deer harvest totals for opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season.

In total, 102,347 deer were registered statewide. This is a 15 percent increase over 2021, but DNR officials say registration numbers are actually returning to normal for a five-year average. Conditions for opening weekend included some snow cover and high winds, but hunters in the area still saw good deer movement.

In Eau Claire County figures indicate a nearly 37 percent increase in registration numbers from last year.

“The zone that we saw the highest increase on opening weekend was the central forest part of the state. Their increase was well over last year’s opening weekend at 37% above last year and the over 16% over the five-year average,” Jeff Pritzl with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said. Along with registration numbers, the DNR reported six hunting incidents, one was fatal.

Wardens remind all hunters to use firearm safety rules for safe outings.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Mine in Town of Union
Silver Mine Invitational 2023 is canceled
Kwik Trip CEO and President, Donald P. Zietlow
Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire
Generic police lights
DNR: 11-year-old dies in Green Lake County hunting incident Sunday
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
The DNR says the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy happened on private property...
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student

Latest News

Preliminary Numbers for Gun Deer Opener
Preliminary Numbers for Gun Deer Opener
Antibiotics Don't Fight Respiratory Infections
Antibiotics Don't Fight Respiratory Infections
Former Durand Fire Chief Remembered
Former Durand Fire Chief Remembered
Dunn County death investigation
Man found guilty in connection to Dunn County homicide case
Eau Claire City Council
Eau Claire City Council approves multiple agenda items