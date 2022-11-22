Preliminary numbers for gun deer opener

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announces the preliminary deer harvest totals for opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season.

In total, 102,347 deer were registered statewide. This is a 15 percent increase over 2021, but DNR officials say registration numbers are actually returning to normal for a five-year average. Conditions for opening weekend included some snow cover and high winds, but hunters in the area still saw good deer movement.

In Eau Claire County figures indicate a nearly 37 percent increase in registration numbers from last year.

“The zone that we saw the highest increase on opening weekend was the central forest part of the state. Their increase was well over last year’s opening weekend at 37% above last year and the over 16% over the five-year average,” Jeff Pritzl with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said. Along with registration numbers, the DNR reported six hunting incidents, one was fatal.

Wardens remind all hunters to use firearm safety rules for safe outings.

