Seasonal Train Exhibit

By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Toy trains are once again part of the Eau Claire landscape just in time for the holiday season.

The Standard Gauge Module Association operates the exhibit November 25-December 31 in the Riverview Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

A special opening run will be held November 25 from 1-5 p.m.

The schedule is Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information, call 715-839-5004 or email librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Mine in Town of Union
Silver Mine Invitational 2023 is canceled
Kwik Trip CEO and President, Donald P. Zietlow
Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire
Generic police lights
DNR: 11-year-old dies in Green Lake County hunting incident Sunday
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
The DNR says the hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old boy happened on private property...
Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student

Latest News

Proudly Wisconsin Cheese (TM) (PRNewsfoto/Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)
Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Chippewa Valley Museum holiday happenings
GeekCon
"GeekCon" (11/21/22)
GEEKcon is December 3 at UW-Eau Claire
GEEKcon 2022