Seasonal Train Exhibit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Toy trains are once again part of the Eau Claire landscape just in time for the holiday season.

The Standard Gauge Module Association operates the exhibit November 25-December 31 in the Riverview Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

A special opening run will be held November 25 from 1-5 p.m.

The schedule is Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information, call 715-839-5004 or email librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us

