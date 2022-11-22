Sex offender to be released and live in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A sex offender is set to be released and live in Barron County.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Sex Offender 28-year-old Ray Mayer is set to be released into the public on Nov. 25, 2022.

The media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department says Mayer’s previous convictions included child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He is to have no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18 and must comply with Electronic Monitoring-Lifetime GPS. Mayer will live at 1065 1 ¾ Avenue-1 ½ Avenue in Prairie Farm.

Mayer is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.