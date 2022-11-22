Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_scyther5'>scyther5</a>)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce.

The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making hundreds of thousands of telemarketing calls to pitch its warranties. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice had filed a civil enforcement action in April. It alleged the company was selling its plans without registering as a telephone solicitor in the state, in addition to calling numbers on the Do Not Call list.

The complaint also accused N.C.W.C. of working with 42 other companies to sell warranties administered by Palmer Administrative Services, which made calls from the same East Coast office. State law enforcement officials allege those businesses are responsible for hundreds of thousands more calls to Wisconsin and N.C.W.C. should be liable for their violations of the Do Not Call list.

In addition to agreeing to a permanent injunction on the banned phone calls, company officials agreed to pay up to $350,000 in civil forfeiture and assessments. It will also file annual reports with Wisconsin over the next three years.

