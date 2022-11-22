EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tina Peterson, with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, shares recipes for delicious Thanksgiving side dishes.

Cranberry Wild Rice Salad with Cheddar Gruyere

Cook wild rice according to package directions; drain. Cool completely.

Meanwhile, bring the apple cider, apple cider vinegar and shallot to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer, uncovered, for 5-7 minutes or until cider mixture is reduced to about 1/4 cup, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat.

Whisk the honey, Dijon mustard and cider mixture in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Combine the celery, dried cranberries, walnuts, parsley and wild rice in a large serving bowl. Drizzle with cider vinaigrette; toss to coat. Sprinkle with cheddar gruyere.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Gorgonzola and Hot Honey

Heat oven to 375°F.

Warm olive oil in a 12-inch ovenproof or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the Brussels sprouts, pancetta, garlic, salt and pepper; cook and stir for 5-7 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are lightly browned.

Bake for 18-20 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are tender, turning twice. Remove skillet from the oven. (Pan will be hot!)

Drizzle honey over Brussels sprouts; sprinkle with red pepper flakes. Toss to coat.

Bake for 3-5 minutes longer or until Brussels sprouts are glazed. Sprinkle with gorgonzola.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.