Tomah man facing negligent homicide charges after 2020 fatal crash

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah man is facing negligent homicide charges after a fatal crash in 2020.

A criminal complaint shows 64-year-old Wade Streeter is facing charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 around 10:42 a.m., dispatch informed authorities that there was a car vs. semi with occupants entrapped at State Highway 131 and County Highway A in the Wilton Township. Deputies said that there two passengers entrapped in the vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Streeter said in an interview he was driving westbound on County Highway A across State Highway 131 and was seat belted in the car when he was struck. Streeter said there was a horse and buggy in his lane of traffic, a truck driving northbound on State Highway 131 up the hill to his left, he slowed down for a horse and buggy in his lane and was going to pass them by going around them, but that was the last thing he remembered. He said he came to a complete stop at the stop sign on County Highway A, saw a truck or semi coming from his left, looked right and didn’t see anything, so he drove across State Highway 131. Streeter then said he knows he took “off quick because of that other car coming up the hill.”

Streeter is due in court Dec. 20, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.