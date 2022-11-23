2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale

(NBC15)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 23, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25.

In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.

“We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch out and enjoy a day of fresh air and fun by opening sales of 2023 admission stickers and trail passes the day after Thanksgiving,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks Director. “From northern waterfalls to the Lake Michigan shoreline and southern forests to the Dalles of the St. Croix River, there’s no shortage of fun in Wisconsin’s four corners.”

The 2023 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas, and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2023.

Vehicle admission passes provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas.

Additionally, state trail passes are required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.

If gifting an admission sticker or trail pass for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by Dec. 9 to receive them in time. If purchasing a bulk order of 20 or more, the DNR asks for individuals to fill out a questionnaire, and they will assist with the order.

To purchase your 2023 sticker or pass, and to learn more, click here.

