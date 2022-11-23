3 people hurt in Pepin County head-on crash Monday evening

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a head-on crash near Durand Monday evening.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 near the intersection with Highway 25.

According to a release, a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Durand man was traveling east when it crossed over into the westbound lanes of Highway 10 and hit a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio head-on. The Durand man’s vehicle went into the ditch after the crash, while the Columbus man’s vehicle rolled over in the middle of the roadway. The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicles were traveling at highway speed.

The Durand man was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital in Eau Claire with injuries. The Columbus man and his passenger, a 71-year-old man also from Columbus, both had to be extricated from their vehicle as well. The 71-year-old man was flown to Rochester, Minn. with injuries. The 57-year-old driver was treated at the scene and released. There were no other people in either vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said inattentive driving is the main cause of the crash, and no other details are being released as of Wednesday morning. The crash closed Highway 10 for about two hours.

The Sheriff’s Office said two passers-by, an off-duty Osseo firefighter and a nurse, began treating the people in the crash within seconds after it happened.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Durand Police Department, Durand Fire Department, Menomonie Fire Department/EMS, Plum City Ambulance and Durand Ambulance.

