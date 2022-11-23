Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club 7th annual Thanksgiving Dinner Drive

Rotary Club members met at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire to assemble the meals.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa valley After Hours Rotary Club put on its 7th annual Thanksgiving Dinner Drive Tuesday.

The Dinner Drive helps put a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the table of families in need. This year, the Club helped 60 families in need and nearly 350 people total.

Rotary Club members met at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire to assemble the meals. Each meal kit includes a turkey, potatoes, cranberries and pie.

Event organizers say this a great way to help families celebrate Thanksgiving without having to worry about the cost.

“I just heard on the radio this morning that, you know, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is up $10 from last year. So when things are tight money wise for families, you know, those things that, you know, some of us take for granted, you know, are just a little bit tougher. So at this time of year, when you really want to be thankful, you know, having that great meal when it may otherwise be difficult is something that I think can just kind of warm people’s hearts,” Andy Neborak, Event Organizer, said.

Tuesday’s night’s event was funded by Taste of The Valley, which is held in June at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire.

As the benefactor of the event, the Rotary Club aims to provide hunger assistance in the Chippewa Valley.

