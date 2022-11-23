Diocese of Superior releases list of 23 priests accused of sexual abuse
SUPERIOR, WI -- The Diocese of Superior released a list Tuesday of all the priests connected to their congregation who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor.
This list of names is the result of three separate clergy file reviews, including one by a private independent security consulting firm, more than a year of meetings, and multiple sessions with the Diocesan Review Board.
The list includes the names of 23 priests with allegations against them. Of them, 20 are deceased.
“It should be noted that there is no priest on the list that is currently active in ministry,” Diocese leaders wrote.
The news release read, “Bishop of the Superior Diocese, the Most Rev. James Powers, sincerely acknowledges the sinful harms of the past, apologizes on behalf of the local Church, and prays for the healing of all victims-survivors and their affected families and friends.”
He was quoted saying, “I wish we could go back in time and undo all of the hurt and pain, the sins of the past. But we cannot... What we can do is learn from the past and do everything in our power to never repeat the abuse. I firmly believe that the Diocese of Superior is clearly on the right path in protecting our children.’
Victims of clergy abuse are strongly urged to report their abuse to local law enforcement and Kathy Drinkwine, Diocesan Coordinator of Assistance at (cell) 715-718-1110, (office) 715-394-0216, and (email) kdrinkwine@catholicdos.org.
The Diocese of Superior has 103 parishes and 14 Catholic schools and over 23,000 households.
It encompasses the City of Superior and the Counties of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Lincoln, Oneida, Price, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn in northern Wisconsin.
Here is the list as shown on the website where the information was released. It also has a guide at the top explaining some of the notes in the list:
* Not a priest of the Diocese of Superior
Religious Orders: OMI - Order of Mary Immaculate CPPS - Congregation of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood ICKSP - Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest
Ahrens, Theodore
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth July 21, 1937
Date of Ordination May 1, 1963
Timeframe & Location of Abuse Early 1960s, Hurley
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry April 1978
Current Status Deceased November 20, 2003
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Augustyn, Thaddeus
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth February 23, 1913
Date of Ordination December 20, 1944
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1943 - 1946, Lublin 1955 - 1965, Shell Lake
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry November 2, 1966
Current Status Deceased August 10, 1981
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Bartelme, James
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth March 27, 1951
Date of Ordination June 11, 1982
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1990 - 1991, Superior
Allegations Single
Date Left or Removed from Ministry September 8, 2022
Current Status Administrative Leave
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Beutner, Edward
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth March 29, 1940
Date of Ordination May 29, 1965
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1965 - 1970 & 1974 - 1975, Superior
Allegations Multiple Date Left or Removed from Ministry April 2002
Current Status Laicized March 14, 2006 | Deceased January 26, 2008
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Charland, Michael OMI*
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth June 22, 1945
Date of Ordination August 21, 1971
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1970s - 1980s, Outside of Diocese of Superior
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry 1984 Current Status Laicized 1989
Notes/Comments Not a priest of the Diocese of Superior, but served in River Falls in 1984
Listed as credibly accused by: Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, Missouri Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis, Minnesota Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota Diocese of Belleville, Illinois
Dummer, Donald OMI*
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth October 23, 1937
Date of Ordination December 19, 1964
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1986, River Falls
Allegations Single
Date Left or Removed from Ministry December 30, 1986
Current Status Laicized 2006
Notes/Comments Not a priest of the Diocese of Superior, but served in River Falls Listed as credibly accused by Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis, Minnesota
Ericksen, Thomas
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth June 17, 1947
Date of Ordination June 2, 1973
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1979 - 1983, Winter
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry June 30, 1983
Current Status Laicized April 29, 1988 | Convicted/Incarcerated September 2019
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Erickson, Ryan
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth January 17, 1973
Date of Ordination June 4, 2000
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 2000 - 2003, Hudson
Allegations Single
Date Left or Removed from Ministry December 19, 2004
Current Status Deceased December 19, 2004
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Hanchak, Augustine CPPS*
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth July 29, 1924
Date of Ordination May 18, 1952
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1960s, Diocese of Dodge City, Kansas 1976 - 1984, Sanborn / Highbridge / Mason
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry Late 1984 | Reassigned outside of Diocese of Superior by Religious Order
Current Status Deceased November 20, 2001
Notes/Comments Not a priest of the Diocese of Superior, but served in the Westboro / Chelsea / Whittlesey area 1966 - 1968 and in the Sanborn / Highbridge / Mason area 1976 – 1984 Listed as credibly accused by Diocese of Dodge City, Kansas
Herrmann, Richard*
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth June 12, 1920
Date of Ordination October 28, 1944
Timeframe & Location of Abuse Dates unavailable - Abuse outside of Diocese of Superior
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry Date unavailable
Current Status Deceased February 18, 2016
Notes/Comments Not a priest of the Diocese of Superior, but served in Boulder Junction, Catawba, Conrath, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Presque Isle, Sayner, Spooner, and Trego Listed as credibly accused by Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin
Higgins, Joseph
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth February 25, 1920
Date of Ordination June 29, 1946
Timeframe & Location of Abuse Late 1960s, River Falls
Allegations Single
Date Left or Removed from Ministry February 17, 1974
Current Status Deceased February 17, 1974
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Klister, Irving “Jack”
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth September 7, 1915
Date of Ordination May 27, 1944
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1950s - 1960s, Outside of the Diocese of Superior
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry 1995
Current Status Deceased April 19, 1997
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior until 1984 when incardinated in the Diocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico Convicted of Federal child pornography charges in 1990
Listed as credibly accused by: Diocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico Diocese of Las Cruces, New Mexico
Kraker, James
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth November 28, 1936
Date of Ordination May 29, 1965
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1988 - 1998, Hammond / Merrill
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry November 28, 2001
Current Status Deceased December 8, 2013
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Leipert, John “Jack”*
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth March 12, 1946
Date of Ordination April 24, 1975
Timeframe & Location of Abuse Dates unavailable - Abuse outside of the Diocese of Superior
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry June 2001
Current Status Laicized February 17, 2006
Notes/Comments Not a priest of the Diocese of Superior, but served as a transitional deacon in 1972 Listed as credibly accused by Diocese of Saginaw, Michigan
Mahon, Gerald
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth December 1, 1904
Date of Ordination June 14, 1930
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1943 -1946, Superior
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry August 26, 1971
Current Status Deceased August 27, 1977
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Malsch, David
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth March 22, 1939
Date of Ordination May 27, 1967
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1987 - 1991, Tomahawk
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry October 26, 1993
Current Status Laicized May 20, 2005 | Deceased May 20, 2022
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Murphy, Lawrence*
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth November 11, 1925
Date of Ordination May 1950
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1963 - 1974, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry January 1993
Current Status Deceased August 21, 1998
Notes/Comments Not a priest of the Diocese of Superior, but retired to and served the Boulder Junction / Sayner / Presque Isle area in a help-out capacity for nearly 20 years Listed as credibly accused by Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Payne, Alan
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth December 6, 1945
Date of Ordination May 27, 1972
Timeframe & Location of Abuse Early 1970s, Rhinelander
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry June 22, 1988
Current Status Laicization in progress
Notes/Comments Priest of Diocese of Superior
Regh, John
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth December 10, 1926
Date of Ordination May 26, 1953
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1973 - 1975, Catawba
Allegations Single
Date Left or Removed from Ministry June 8, 1993
Current Status Deceased February 5, 2006
Notes/Comments Priest of Diocese of Superior
Scobee, Robert*
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth November 19, 1911
Date of Ordination May 22, 1937
Timeframe & Location of Abuse Unavailable - Abuse outside of the Diocese of Superior
Allegations Single
Date Left or Removed from Ministry 1976
Current Status Deceased April 30, 1979
Notes/Comments Not a priest of the Diocese of Superior, but served in Lake Tomahawk and Rhinelander Listed as credibly accused by Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri
Stremski, John
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth April 13, 1934
Date of Ordination June 11, 1960
Timeframe & Location of Abuse Early 1970s, Superior
Allegations Single
Date Left or Removed from Ministry June 13, 1999
Current Status Deceased July 13, 2004
Notes/Comments Priest of the Diocese of Superior
Svea, Timothy ICKSP*
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth March 10, 1963
Date of Ordination November 11, 1992
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1990s, Diocese of La Crosse
Allegations Multiple
Date Left or Removed from Ministry November 2020
Current Status Incarcerated
Notes/Comments Grew up in the Diocese of Superior, but ordained by Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest Listed as credibly accused by Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin
Telegdy, Louis CPPS*
Date Added or Updated November 22, 2022
Date of Birth February 2, 1911
Date of Ordination March 8, 1942
Timeframe & Location of Abuse 1961 - 1962, Rib Lake 1962 - 1966, Park Falls Multiple dates in other dioceses
Allegations Single in Diocese of Superior, Multiple in other dioceses
Date Left or Removed from Ministry 1984
Current Status Deceased January 21, 1995
Notes/Comments Not a priest of the Diocese of Superior, but served in Rib Lake and Park Falls Listed as credibly accused by: Diocese of Davenport, Iowa Diocese of Owensboro, Kentucky Diocese of Stockton, California
Click here to view the full list as shared by the Diocese.
