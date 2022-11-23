Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and then killing it is sentenced.

Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years initial confinement and two years extended supervision on each count concurrent with each other and concurrent with existing prison sentence. Restitution is also listed in the sentence in court records.

Erickson entered a guilty plea for the charges of theft-movable property-special facts, mistreatment of animals/cause death, and bail jumping-felony. All remaining charges are dismissed and read in.

The criminal record says the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a lost dog named Kawani. The dog was believed to have run away but it was noticed that it seemed unlikely as the dog had a shock collar and a in-ground electric fence to keep her on the property. The caller later found the shock collar at the end of the driveway.

Officials spoke with someone who believed they saw Erickson with the dog at Glenloch Tavern in Chippewa Falls.

The next month, a dog matching the description of Kawani was found at the boat landing in the Town of Wheaton. The owner identified the dog as Kawani and a microchip reading also confirmed the identity of the dog. The dog was found wrapped in a reusable U-Haul blanket and put in a white plastic 50-gallon drum.

Officials interviewed Erickson and he claimed that he knew nothing about a missing dog. When asking about any information on his phone, he denied consent to search it.

Officials later got a search warrant and it was found Erickson had messaged someone saying “I killed the dog” and “Its in the camper behind steves”.

