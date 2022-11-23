EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North Hockey Team donates to Feed My People

Members of the Eau Claire North Hockey Team are helping to ease food insecurity in the community.

The students presented a check for $,1000 to Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire. For the past 10 years, members of the hockey team have participated in a 25-mile hunger bike ride at the beginning of the season as a way to bring the team closer and to give back to the community. Students ask friends, family members and neighbors for donations for their ride.

Members of the Hockey Team went on the bike ride in late Oct. this year. They started their ride at Eau Claire North, went through downtown to Highway 39, and then looped back to the school.

