Hello Adorn hosts giving tree gift drive

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A business in downtown Eau Claire is helping families celebrate the holidays with the giving tree gift drive.

The owners of Hello Adorn, Jess and Adam Gardner, are working with schools to identify five families in need of some help this year. From Black Friday through Dec. 1, Hello Adorn will be collecting donated gifts for children and families of all ages at the store on Barstow Street. The store will have a tree with ornaments listing items the families are in need of this year.

The presents will then be distributed to the families on Dec. 19.

“The gifts are for any age from age two all the way through the adult to that family. So it’s anything from Legos to warm boots. I saw a Beanie Baby request on there. So there’s all kinds of things that these families are asking for to make their Christmas great. And we just want help,” Jess Gardner, Owner, said. This is the second year Hello Adorn is hosting the giving tree gift drive.

The owners say they’re hoping to collect 130 gifts this year.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Mine in Town of Union
Silver Mine Invitational 2023 is canceled
Dunn County death investigation
Man found guilty in connection to Dunn County homicide case
In Eau Claire County figures indicate a nearly 37% increase in registration numbers from last...
Preliminary numbers for gun deer opener
3 people were hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
3 people hurt in Pepin County head-on crash Tuesday evening
Kimberly Maine
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

Latest News

Hello Adorn Hosts Giving Tree Gift Drive
Hello Adorn Hosts Giving Tree Gift Drive
Guilty Pleas Entered in Dog Death
Guilty Pleas Entered in Dog Death
Eau Claire North Hockey Team Donates to Feed My People
Eau Claire North Hockey Team Donates to Feed My People
For the past 10 years, members of the hockey team have participated in a 25-mile hunger bike...
Eau Claire North Hockey Team donates to Feed My People