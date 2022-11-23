Hello Adorn hosts giving tree gift drive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A business in downtown Eau Claire is helping families celebrate the holidays with the giving tree gift drive.

The owners of Hello Adorn, Jess and Adam Gardner, are working with schools to identify five families in need of some help this year. From Black Friday through Dec. 1, Hello Adorn will be collecting donated gifts for children and families of all ages at the store on Barstow Street. The store will have a tree with ornaments listing items the families are in need of this year.

The presents will then be distributed to the families on Dec. 19.

“The gifts are for any age from age two all the way through the adult to that family. So it’s anything from Legos to warm boots. I saw a Beanie Baby request on there. So there’s all kinds of things that these families are asking for to make their Christmas great. And we just want help,” Jess Gardner, Owner, said. This is the second year Hello Adorn is hosting the giving tree gift drive.

The owners say they’re hoping to collect 130 gifts this year.

