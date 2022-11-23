Man found guilty in connection to Dunn County homicide case

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is found guilty of 1st degree intentional homicide in connection to a Dunn County homicide case.

Nov. 22, 2022 court records show 39-year-old Ryan Steinhoff is found guilty as party to a crime, 1st degree intentional homicide with using a dangerous weapon. Steinhoff is also found guilty of counts two, three and four.

Sheinhoff is one of three people charged after Bruce McGuigan of Hayward was found dead at a Town of Dunn home on November 17, 2020.

According to court documents filed with the charges, the three people were charged with killing McGuigan, who was 37 years old at the time of his death. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said they found McGuigan dead at a home on 440th Street in the Town of Dunn after being called to do a welfare check. Investigators said McGuigan was picked up in Hayward two days prior, on November 15, by Steinhoff and Gunder and brought to Menomonie. All three suspects said McGuigan was alive when they brought him to Dunn County. Investigators said that McGuigan was killed sometime overnight November 16 into November 17 and that an autopsy showed his cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. When law enforcement arrived, they said that there were visible cuts on McGuigan’s head and blood around his body. Investigators found a number of suspected weapons, including a hammer, knives and a wooden table leg, that they believed were used in killing McGuigan.

