Schabusiness gets trial date for Green Bay man’s murder and dismemberment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge ruled that a woman charged in a gruesome murder in Green Bay will go to trial.

Taylor Schabusiness, who turns 25 this week, is charged with murdering and dismembering Shad Thyrion last February.

Judge Thomas Walsh received two evaluations for Schabusiness’s plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and for her mental competency. The judge did not go through the sealed competency report at Tuesday’s hearing, but he said based on the confidential report he is moving forward with a trial starting March 6 next year.

“Certainly either side can choose to get whatever evaluations they want to provide. They get them in a timely fashion. Because the reality is we could just continue to do evaluations for months, months and months, and I’m disinclined to do that,” Judge Walsh said.

In October, attorney Quinn Jolly requested the report, saying he had seen a dramatic decline in his client’s ability to assist and understand the case against her. He says Schabusiness’s brother died in July and she has been on suicide watch for two months, which has made it difficult for him, or anyone, to see his client.

The defense asked to retain its own expert, which the judge said will be taken up if needed.

Schabusiness is next due in court on January 9. She remains in custody in lieu of $2 million cash bail.

ORIGINAL REPORT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman accused of committing a grisly murder in Green Bay is set to appear in court Tuesday for a competency hearing.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged in the February killing of Shad Thyrion. She’s charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Schabusiness is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. That requires a psychologist examination of the defendant. The court is expected to hear details of the report Tuesday. The hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The court ruled Schabusiness competent to face trial back in May after listening to four hours of testimony from prosecution and defense experts. It was one of those experts that Judge Thomas Walsh quoted in reaching his decision.

“In reviewing the report,” Judge Walsh said, “I note, the end of the report, on page 7 of the court-appointed evaluator, it indicates from a broader clinical perspective I would encourage court officers to remain sensitive in the event of any signs of significant fluctuations in Schabusiness’s overall mental status or behavioral stability. Such changes may signal fluctuation in competency and warrant a re-examination.”

In the criminal complaint, Schabusiness is quoted telling police she blacked out during part of the sex and just went “crazy” and started strangling Thyrion. She said she didn’t mean to kill him but enjoyed choking him and continued doing it. The sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim was dead. She then found knives in the kitchen to put his body parts in bags.

Jolly says Schabusiness has been treated for mental health issues since she was in 7th grade, including a number of hospital stays, and she’s been diagnosed as bipolar and psychotic.

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

