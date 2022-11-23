SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 22nd

By JD Danielson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a double header at Zorn Arena as the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team hosts St. Norbert, and the men’s basketball team faces Northland.

Plus, the UW-Stout men’s hockey team battles Gustavus, while the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team takes on Hamline.

Also, tons of prep girls’ basketball action featuring Tomah against Memorial, Marshfield against North, and Ellsworth against Altoona.

Finally, the ECA Stars hockey team lost against the Coulee Region Cyclones 4-3 in overtime, while the CFM Sabers fell to Superior 5-1.

