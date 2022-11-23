Wis. state patrol prepares for busy roads over Thanksgiving weekend

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of drivers will hit the road for Turkey Day. Over 957,872 Wisconsinites will travel for the holiday, according to AAA forecasts.

This Thanksgiving, about 3,200 more people will travel by car for the holiday compared to last year in the Badger State.

If you are planning to drive on Wednesday, the best times to travel will be before 8:00 a.m. or after 8:00 p.m. Travelers heading out in the afternoon and early evening should prepare for more congested roadways.

Some families may find lighter traffic during the morning and late evening hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Wisconsin State Patrol are asking drivers to plan ahead for busy roads and eliminate distractions when behind the wheel.

Traffic officials also advise travelers that there are several highway projects underway which could have an impact.

To check winter driving conditions as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, click HERE.

