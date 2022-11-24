Man in custody after stabbing in Tomah Thursday morning

A 43-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning and is suspected of attempted homicide.
Tomah Police Outside of Tomah Senior High
Tomah Police Outside of Tomah Senior High
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody for allegedly stabbing another man in Tomah Thursday morning.

The Tomah Police Department said 43-year-old Dennis Balaban was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

According to a release, police were sent to the 700 block of Lisa Square at 1:19 a.m. Thursday after being told about a stabbing. A 58-year-old man was found with a stab or puncture wound to his upper torso. The man was taken to Tomah Health by ambulance and then taken to another medical facility for further emergency medical treatment.

Balaban was taken to the Monroe County Jail and is being recommended for a charge of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Investigator Brittnay Westpfahl at 608-374-7418 or bwestpfahl@tomahwi.gov.

Assisting the Tomah Police Department were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Tomah Health Emergency Department.

