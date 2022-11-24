Saving Grace Lutheran Church holds their 5th annual Thanksgiving dinner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saving Grace Lutheran Church held it’s 5th annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community Thursday afternoon.

They served all the Thanksgiving classics, and guests were able to dine in or take the meals to go.

In the 5th the church holds their dinner, they estimated having 500 guests over at their church.

Organizers say in total 35 turkeys worth of meat was served to those who came out.

Ashley Otto said it took some planning to put it all together.

“We started in like August, just trying to plan for... we looked at numbers last year, how much more food we need to buy for this year, and made our list,” said Otto, who co-organized this event with her sister.

She also adds that the meal was made possible through free-will donations.

“By our volunteers and by donations through the church, members of the church and various groups through the church. And Festival Foods. We work with them a lot to get the food,” said Otto.

This is the church’s last year doing the dinner at their current location on Eastridge Center Street. Next year they will be holding the annual Thanksgiving dinner over at their new location on Jeffers Road.

