Fans gather to watch USA vs. England World Cup match

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 World Cup is underway, and soccer fans in the Chippewa Valley gathered Friday to cheer on the United States.

Dooley’s Pub on Water Street in Eau Claire hosted a watch party for Team USA’s match with England. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw, the second draw of the tournament for the United States.

One dad was watching the match with his 7-year-old son, cheering on Team USA.

Anthony Goettle said in part quote, “You know, I’ve turned into a soccer dad.”

The USA’s next match is scheduled for Tuesday against Iran. The United States needs to win to move on to the knockout stage.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.