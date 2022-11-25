Fans gather to watch USA vs. England World Cup match

WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY
WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 World Cup is underway, and soccer fans in the Chippewa Valley gathered Friday to cheer on the United States.

Dooley’s Pub on Water Street in Eau Claire hosted a watch party for Team USA’s match with England. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw, the second draw of the tournament for the United States.

One dad was watching the match with his 7-year-old son, cheering on Team USA.

Anthony Goettle said in part quote, “You know, I’ve turned into a soccer dad.”

The USA’s next match is scheduled for Tuesday against Iran. The United States needs to win to move on to the knockout stage.

